Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|258.71
|N/A
|-0.59
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.26
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-66.8%
|-23%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 212.50%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 0.75%. Insiders held 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2.23%
|-9.49%
|4.09%
|-13.26%
|-37.94%
|10.1%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-4.99%
|-11.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-47.66%
For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 10.1% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
