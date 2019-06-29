Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 258.71 N/A -0.59 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 212.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 0.75%. Insiders held 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 10.1% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.