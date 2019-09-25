Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) Reaches $2.74 After 4.00% Up Move; Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Trimmed Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) Holding By $842,824

The stock of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 258,321 shares traded. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) has declined 21.79% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.79% the S&P500. Some Historical KDMN News: 17/05/2018 – Kadmon Announces Oral Presentation on KD025 in cGVHD at EHA Congress; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kadmon Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KDMN); 16/03/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Conference Call Scheduled By JMP for May. 16; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 2.1% of Kadmon Holdings; 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Conference Call Event Sent in Error (Correct); 06/03/2018 Kadmon Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 06/03/2018 – KADMON HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 26/03/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $355.20 million company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $2.85 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KDMN worth $14.21 million more.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) stake by 34.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 210,706 shares as Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO)’s stock declined 36.61%. The Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc holds 407,276 shares with $1.92M value, down from 617,982 last quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings now has $1.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 858,202 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing; 14/05/2018 – AURORA CCO SEES HUGE SHORTAGE OF CANNABIS SUPPLY GLOBALLY; 30/04/2018 – iHeartMedia’s Clear Channel Swings to Quarterly Loss, Operating Income Drops 64% — Market Mover; 03/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Introduces CCO RADARView™: A Dynamic Campaign Planning Platform Allowing Advertisers to Visually Explor; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Americas Revenue Declined 3.2; 15/03/2018 – S&P PLACED CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades iHeartCommunications’ PDR to D-PD following bankruptcy filing; Ratings to be withdrawn; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL COMMENTS IN EARNINGS STATEMENT

Among 3 analysts covering Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Clear Channel Outdoor has $400 highest and $2.7000 lowest target. $3.23’s average target is 17.45% above currents $2.75 stock price. Clear Channel Outdoor had 4 analyst reports since September 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 233.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clear Channel Outdoor Has A Clear Path Forward For Unlocking Shareholder Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis CCO on missing company’s own revenue estimates: We’re ‘a little red-faced’ – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JCDecaux still interested in CCO purchase – report – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Blackstone, CBS, Disney, Global Payments, Netflix, Ralph Lauren, Wynn Resorts and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kadmon +0.8% as Cantor initiates at Overweight – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kadmon -2.5% after mixed shelf, shareholder registration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Kadmon (KDMN) Reports FDA Approval of Generic Trientine Hydrochloride – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $355.20 million. The firm markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease.

Analysts await Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Kadmon Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% EPS growth.