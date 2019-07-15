Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) Reaches $2.46 After 6.00% Down Move; Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synovus Financial had 9 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, February 24 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, January 22. See Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $42.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/02/2019 Broker: Keefe Bruyette & Woods Rating: Buy New Target: $49 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $44

22/01/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $44 New Target: $45 Upgrade

The stock of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.82% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 506,530 shares traded. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) has declined 37.94% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.37% the S&P500. Some Historical KDMN News: 16/03/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – KADMON HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 26/03/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KADMON HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 2.1% of Kadmon Holdings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kadmon Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KDMN); 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Conference Call Scheduled By JMP for May. 16; 17/05/2018 – Kadmon Announces Oral Presentation on KD025 in cGVHD at EHA Congress; 06/03/2018 Kadmon Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 24cThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $318.52 million company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $2.31 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KDMN worth $19.11 million less.

More notable recent Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Kadmon (KDMN) Reports First Patient Dosing in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of KD025 in Systemic Sclerosis – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mid-stage study underway for Kadmon’s KD025 in systemic sclerosis – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MU, PLUG among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $318.52 million. The firm markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease.

Analysts await Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Kadmon Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -900.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 454,910 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video)