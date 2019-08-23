Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) Reaches $2.38 After 6.00% Down Move; Kdi Capital Partners Has Lifted Raytheon Co (RTN) Position By $478,478

The stock of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.35% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $2.375. About 247,615 shares traded. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) has declined 21.79% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.79% the S&P500. Some Historical KDMN News: 17/05/2018 – Kadmon Announces Oral Presentation on KD025 in cGVHD at EHA Congress; 06/03/2018 – KADMON HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 2.1% of Kadmon Holdings; 26/03/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Buys New 1.3% Position in Kadmon Holdings; 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Conference Call Scheduled By JMP for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Conference Call Event Sent in Error (Correct); 10/04/2018 – KADMON GETS FDA GUIDANCE ON TRIAL DESIGN FOR KD025; 08/05/2018 – KADMON HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 27cThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $307.88 million company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $2.23 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KDMN worth $18.47M less.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 7.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc acquired 2,629 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 38,332 shares with $6.98M value, up from 35,703 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $51.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $181.79. About 461,246 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $307.88 million. The firm markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 4,718 shares to 57,675 valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) stake by 6,329 shares and now owns 31,891 shares. Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS) was reduced too.

