Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) EPS Estimated At $-0.16; Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NML) Sentiment Is 1.1

Analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Kadmon Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -900.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 472,569 shares traded. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) has declined 37.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.37% the S&P500. Some Historical KDMN News: 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Conference Call Event Sent in Error (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 2.1% of Kadmon Holdings; 17/05/2018 – Kadmon Announces Oral Presentation on KD025 in cGVHD at EHA Congress; 10/04/2018 – KADMON GETS FDA GUIDANCE ON TRIAL DESIGN FOR KD025; 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 06/03/2018 Kadmon Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 08/05/2018 – KADMON HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Buys New 1.3% Position in Kadmon Holdings; 16/03/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – KADMON HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 23 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 21 cut down and sold their positions in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 15.55 million shares, up from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 17 New Position: 6.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $326.29 million. The firm markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of Wilson's disease, a genetic liver disease.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The company has market cap of $425.51 million. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. for 438,000 shares. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd owns 2.31 million shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 1.21% invested in the company for 1.78 million shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.46% in the stock. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 259,847 shares.