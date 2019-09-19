Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|483.66
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
Demonstrates Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.6%
|-18.2%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
Liquidity
Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Zosano Pharma Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Kadmon Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $8, and a 197.40% upside potential. Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 298.01%. The results provided earlier shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation appears more favorable than Kadmon Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|-0.76%
|15.42%
|12.93%
|15.42%
|-21.79%
|25.96%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.