Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 483.66 N/A -0.31 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Demonstrates Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Zosano Pharma Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Kadmon Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $8, and a 197.40% upside potential. Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 298.01%. The results provided earlier shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation appears more favorable than Kadmon Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.