Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) Comparing side by side

Both Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 505.23 N/A -0.31 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 184.70% and an $8 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares and 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.43%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.