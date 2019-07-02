Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 285.08 N/A -0.59 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 14.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.