Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Contrasting side by side

Both Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|253.69
|N/A
|-0.59
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|4.09
|N/A
|-0.72
|0.00
Demonstrates Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-66.8%
|-23%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.9%
|-49.6%
Liquidity
4.1 and 4.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. Its rival Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 1,059.42% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 16.2%. About 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.1% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2.23%
|-9.49%
|4.09%
|-13.26%
|-37.94%
|10.1%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|-14.37%
|-21.25%
|-36.55%
|-44.18%
|-39.17%
|-10%
For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
