Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Contrasting side by side

Both Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 253.69 N/A -0.59 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.09 N/A -0.72 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Liquidity

4.1 and 4.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. Its rival Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 1,059.42% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 16.2%. About 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.1% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.