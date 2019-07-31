Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 329.04 N/A -0.59 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Equillium Inc. has a Current Ratio of 33.1 while its Quick Ratio is 33.1. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Equillium Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 28.2%. About 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 10.1% stronger performance while Equillium Inc. has -25.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Kadmon Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.