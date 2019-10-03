Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Comparing side by side

Both Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 82.41M -0.31 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3,233,539,982.74% -41.6% -18.2% Chimerix Inc. 1,732,418,524.87% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. Its rival Chimerix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Chimerix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Chimerix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 205.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 76.5% respectively. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.43%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Chimerix Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.