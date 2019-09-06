Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Contrasting side by side

Since Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 453.09 N/A -0.31 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.19 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kadmon Holdings Inc. has a 217.46% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8. Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $77, while its potential upside is 48.53%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kadmon Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.