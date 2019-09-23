Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 505.23 N/A -0.31 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kadmon Holdings Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. ARCA biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 184.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. was more bullish than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.