Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) Analysts See $-0.16 EPS; Ing Group N.V. (ING) Shorts Up By 30.36%

Analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Kadmon Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -900.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 1.15M shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) has declined 37.94% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.37% the S&P500. Some Historical KDMN News: 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Conference Call Scheduled By JMP for May. 16; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Buys New 1.3% Position in Kadmon Holdings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kadmon Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KDMN); 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Conference Call Event Sent in Error (Correct); 06/03/2018 – KADMON HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 06/03/2018 Kadmon Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 08/05/2018 – Kadmon Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 17/05/2018 – Kadmon Announces Oral Presentation on KD025 in cGVHD at EHA Congress; 26/03/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Kadmon Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ing Group N.V. (NYSE:ING) had an increase of 30.36% in short interest. ING’s SI was 4.79M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 30.36% from 3.67 million shares previously. With 3.15 million avg volume, 2 days are for Ing Group N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s short sellers to cover ING’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 1.49M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 09/05/2018 – Argentine Turn to IMF For Loan a `Harsh Reality Check’: ING; 25/05/2018 – EU agrees new capital rules, large banks secure easier terms; 30/05/2018 – UMICORE SA UMI.BR : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 53 EUROS FROM 29 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – ING: PAYCONIQ MERGER EXPANDS MOBILE PAYMENTS IN BELGIUM; 13/03/2018 – ING scraps plan to give chief executive 50% pay rise; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief’s pay rise; 17/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 6 Bps; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief ‘s 50% pay rise; 16/04/2018 – Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 23/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking services and products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. The company has market cap of $45.49 billion. The firm operates through Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking divisions. It has a 8.77 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending, consumer lending, and lease products.

