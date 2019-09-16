Kadant (KAI) to pay $0.23 on Nov 7, 2019; Semtech (SMTC) Sentiment Is 1.06

Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) is expected to pay $0.23 on Nov 7, 2019. (NYSE:KAI) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Kadant Inc’s current price of $91.10 translates into 0.25% yield. Kadant Inc’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.92% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.1. About 83,496 shares traded or 13.72% up from the average. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 2.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 08/03/2018 Kadant Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q EPS 96c; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in Kadant; 16/05/2018 – Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c; 10/04/2018 – Kadant Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Semtech Corp (SMTC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 100 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 94 sold and reduced stakes in Semtech Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 63.99 million shares, up from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Semtech Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 59 Increased: 68 New Position: 32.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Kadant Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 9.57 million shares or 3.05% more from 9.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Paradigm Capital Inc has 33,600 shares. Wasatch Advisors Incorporated accumulated 1.24 million shares or 1.1% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 121 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 9,282 shares. 2,992 were reported by D E Shaw &. Clarivest Asset Management owns 93 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 23,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 1 shares. Prudential Financial owns 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 3,351 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 942,044 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 101 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 100 shares.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. It has a 16.16 P/E ratio. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, makes, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 42.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $19.30 million for 42.15 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 75.1 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation for 1.08 million shares. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc owns 1.12 million shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penn Capital Management Co Inc has 1.01% invested in the company for 212,410 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 0.95% in the stock. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 540,842 shares.