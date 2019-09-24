Kadant (KAI) to pay $0.23 on Nov 7, 2019; Auxier Asset Management Has Raised Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) Holding By $305,550

Auxier Asset Management increased Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) stake by 25.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management acquired 43,650 shares as Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO)’s stock rose 16.06%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 214,520 shares with $1.56 million value, up from 170,870 last quarter. Arcos Dorados Hldgs. now has $1.36B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 234,934 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M

Among 2 analysts covering Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arcos Dorados Holdings has $1100 highest and $8.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 46.18% above currents $6.67 stock price. Arcos Dorados Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Bradesco Corretora.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold Kadant Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 9.57 million shares or 3.05% more from 9.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 113,135 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc has invested 1.1% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. 208 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Llc. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 44 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 2,345 shares. 3,835 were reported by Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability. Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 13,100 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity holds 0% or 9,191 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 921 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 289,454 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 232,483 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.3% or 9,500 shares. Menta Cap Lc reported 4,528 shares.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $983.93 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. It has a 15.5 P/E ratio. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, makes, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food.