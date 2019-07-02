Kadant (KAI) to pay $0.23 on Aug 8, 2019; Infusystems Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shorts Down By 25.44%

Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) is expected to pay $0.23 on Aug 8, 2019. (NYSE:KAI) shareholders before Jul 10, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Kadant Inc’s current price of $90.74 translates into 0.25% yield. Kadant Inc’s dividend has Jul 11, 2019 as record date. May 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 78,053 shares traded. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 7.94% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 28/03/2018 – Kadant at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c; 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Kadant Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ubs Global Asset Americas Buys New 1.2% Position in Kadant; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 08/03/2018 Kadant Declares Cash Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ

Infusystems Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) had a decrease of 25.44% in short interest. INFU’s SI was 8,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.44% from 11,400 shares previously. With 43,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Infusystems Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)’s short sellers to cover INFU’s short positions. The SI to Infusystems Holdings Inc’s float is 0.08%. The stock increased 6.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 13,446 shares traded. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) has risen 64.91% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.48% the S&P500. Some Historical INFU News: 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS – SEEK TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS’ MANAGEMENT, BOARD REGARDING STRATEGIC,OPERATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDER MORRIS INTERESTED IN TALKS ON DEAL TO BUY CO; 09/03/2018 InfuSystem Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 190% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM – WILL NOMINATE TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT NEXT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF GREG SCHULTE AS ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ InfuSystem Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INFU); 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM NAMES GREG SCHULTE CFO; 25/04/2018 – InfuSystems Names Greg Schulte Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Reports Retirement of Chief Operating Officer, Hiring of New Chief Financial Officer and the Nominati; 25/04/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS SAYS INFUSYSTEM HAS INDICATED TO RYAN J. MORRIS THAT IT DID NOT WANT TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS ON POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. It has a 17.12 P/E ratio. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, makes, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Kadant Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.29 million shares or 1.84% more from 9.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust invested in 0% or 227,187 shares. 166,436 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Management. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Sei Invs owns 735 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 8,557 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Whittier Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 375 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 116,700 shares. Voya Investment Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 4,413 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 11,703 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Company invested in 6,044 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 7,030 shares. State Street holds 0% or 222,379 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 95,470 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold InfuSystem Holdings Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 9.22% more from 7.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Et Al owns 84,998 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Company reported 345,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 25,928 shares. 12,000 are held by Community Bankshares Na. Weber Alan W holds 0% or 58,400 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability owns 5.99% invested in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) for 2.13 million shares. Federated Pa invested in 159 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 46,642 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Finemark Bancorporation And Tru invested 0.07% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,166 shares. 612,448 are owned by Teton Advsr Inc. Awm Inv has 1.68% invested in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Fincl Bank Of America De reported 831 shares.

