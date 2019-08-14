Kadant (KAI) Share Value Declined While Alphaone Investment Services Trimmed Its Position; Tuttle Tactical Management Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 119.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 26,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 49,596 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, up from 22,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $201.61. About 3.69M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Kadant Inc (KAI) by 55.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 20,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 16,402 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 37,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Kadant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $921.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 50,596 shares traded. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 2.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Kadant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAI); 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in Kadant; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c; 08/03/2018 Kadant Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Kadant at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q EPS 96c; 16/05/2018 – Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase

