Kadant Inc. (KAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Both Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant Inc. 88 1.56 N/A 5.22 16.70 The Gorman-Rupp Company 33 2.04 N/A 1.42 22.98

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kadant Inc. and The Gorman-Rupp Company. The Gorman-Rupp Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Kadant Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Kadant Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kadant Inc. and The Gorman-Rupp Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6% The Gorman-Rupp Company 0.00% 11.8% 9.6%

Risk & Volatility

Kadant Inc.’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Gorman-Rupp Company’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kadant Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, The Gorman-Rupp Company has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. The Gorman-Rupp Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kadant Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kadant Inc. and The Gorman-Rupp Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Gorman-Rupp Company 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Kadant Inc. is $110, with potential upside of 20.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kadant Inc. and The Gorman-Rupp Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.1% and 54.4%. 2.6% are Kadant Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are The Gorman-Rupp Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadant Inc. -0.89% -6.72% -0.38% -15.1% -7.94% 7.02% The Gorman-Rupp Company -2.22% -8.55% -2.55% -4.12% 4.55% 0.34%

For the past year Kadant Inc. has stronger performance than The Gorman-Rupp Company

Summary

Kadant Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors The Gorman-Rupp Company.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.