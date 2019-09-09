Kadant Inc. (KAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant Inc. 88 1.38 N/A 5.22 17.91 The ExOne Company 8 2.02 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kadant Inc. and The ExOne Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kadant Inc. and The ExOne Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6% The ExOne Company 0.00% -17.9% -13.3%

Risk and Volatility

Kadant Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. The ExOne Company’s 243.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.43 beta.

Liquidity

Kadant Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, The ExOne Company which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. The ExOne Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadant Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kadant Inc. and The ExOne Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The ExOne Company 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Kadant Inc. is $110, with potential upside of 33.35%. Competitively the average target price of The ExOne Company is $10.5, which is potential 15.89% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Kadant Inc. is looking more favorable than The ExOne Company, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.6% of Kadant Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.5% of The ExOne Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Kadant Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2% are The ExOne Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadant Inc. 4.76% 3% -4.06% 9.63% -2.29% 14.73% The ExOne Company -3.28% -15.95% -10.26% -6.68% 16.72% 20.24%

For the past year Kadant Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The ExOne Company.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kadant Inc. beats The ExOne Company.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.