Kadant Inc. (KAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant Inc. 88 1.36 N/A 5.22 17.91 Graco Inc. 49 4.56 N/A 1.99 24.20

Demonstrates Kadant Inc. and Graco Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Graco Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Kadant Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Kadant Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kadant Inc. and Graco Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6% Graco Inc. 0.00% 41.1% 22.2%

Volatility & Risk

Kadant Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Graco Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kadant Inc. Its rival Graco Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.4 respectively. Graco Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kadant Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kadant Inc. and Graco Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Graco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kadant Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.43% and an $110 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kadant Inc. and Graco Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 85.7%. About 2.8% of Kadant Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Graco Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadant Inc. 4.76% 3% -4.06% 9.63% -2.29% 14.73% Graco Inc. -6.09% -6.57% -5.95% 11.43% 5.93% 14.89%

For the past year Kadant Inc. has weaker performance than Graco Inc.

Summary

Graco Inc. beats Kadant Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.