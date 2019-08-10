Kadant Inc. (KAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

As Diversified Machinery companies, Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant Inc. 88 1.35 N/A 5.22 17.91 Flowserve Corporation 48 1.50 N/A 1.19 42.11

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kadant Inc. and Flowserve Corporation. Flowserve Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Kadant Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Kadant Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6% Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Kadant Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. In other hand, Flowserve Corporation has beta of 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kadant Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Flowserve Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Flowserve Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kadant Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kadant Inc. and Flowserve Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Kadant Inc. has a consensus target price of $110, and a 34.38% upside potential. Competitively Flowserve Corporation has a consensus target price of $51, with potential upside of 16.44%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Kadant Inc. is looking more favorable than Flowserve Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kadant Inc. and Flowserve Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Kadant Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Flowserve Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadant Inc. 4.76% 3% -4.06% 9.63% -2.29% 14.73% Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59%

For the past year Kadant Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Flowserve Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Kadant Inc. beats Flowserve Corporation.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.