Kadant Inc. (KAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant Inc. 88 1.44 N/A 5.22 17.91 Continental Materials Corporation 17 0.16 N/A 5.52 2.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Continental Materials Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Kadant Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kadant Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Materials Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6% Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.9% 16.6%

Volatility & Risk

Kadant Inc.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Continental Materials Corporation’s 0.88 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kadant Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Continental Materials Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Continental Materials Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kadant Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.6% of Kadant Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.5% of Continental Materials Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of Kadant Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.5% of Continental Materials Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadant Inc. 4.76% 3% -4.06% 9.63% -2.29% 14.73% Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97%

For the past year Kadant Inc. was less bullish than Continental Materials Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Continental Materials Corporation beats Kadant Inc.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.