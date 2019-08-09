Kadant Inc. (KAI) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant Inc. 88 1.35 N/A 5.22 17.91 The ExOne Company 9 1.68 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kadant Inc. and The ExOne Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kadant Inc. and The ExOne Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6% The ExOne Company 0.00% -17.9% -13.3%

Volatility & Risk

Kadant Inc.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The ExOne Company is 243.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.43 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kadant Inc. Its rival The ExOne Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1 respectively. The ExOne Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kadant Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kadant Inc. and The ExOne Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The ExOne Company 0 0 0 0.00

Kadant Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.84% and an $110 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.6% of Kadant Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.5% of The ExOne Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.8% of Kadant Inc. shares. Competitively, The ExOne Company has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadant Inc. 4.76% 3% -4.06% 9.63% -2.29% 14.73% The ExOne Company -3.28% -15.95% -10.26% -6.68% 16.72% 20.24%

For the past year Kadant Inc. was less bullish than The ExOne Company.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kadant Inc. beats The ExOne Company.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.