Kadant Inc. (KAI) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) Contrasting side by side

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant Inc. 88 1.35 N/A 5.22 17.91 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 3 13.24 N/A -11.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kadant Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3%

Risk and Volatility

Kadant Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Competitively, Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s 200.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3 beta.

Liquidity

Kadant Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadant Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Kadant Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kadant Inc.’s average price target is $110, while its potential upside is 34.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kadant Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 3.7%. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Kadant Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.27% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadant Inc. 4.76% 3% -4.06% 9.63% -2.29% 14.73% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74%

For the past year Kadant Inc. had bullish trend while Ocean Power Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kadant Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.