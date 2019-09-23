Kadant Inc. (KAI) and Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) and Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant Inc. 88 1.44 N/A 5.22 17.91 Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kadant Inc. and Jason Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6% Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 50.1% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Kadant Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. Competitively, Jason Industries Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kadant Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Jason Industries Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Kadant Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jason Industries Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.6% of Kadant Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.4% of Jason Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of Kadant Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Jason Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadant Inc. 4.76% 3% -4.06% 9.63% -2.29% 14.73% Jason Industries Inc. 0% -27.55% -67.12% -64.18% -78.67% -64.96%

For the past year Kadant Inc. had bullish trend while Jason Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kadant Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jason Industries Inc.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.