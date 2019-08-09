Kadant Inc. (KAI) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kadant Inc. has 95.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Kadant Inc. has 2.8% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Kadant Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.70% 7.60% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Kadant Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant Inc. N/A 88 17.91 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Kadant Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Kadant Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.83 2.29 2.56

With average price target of $110, Kadant Inc. has a potential upside of 31.26%. The peers have a potential upside of 66.89%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that Kadant Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kadant Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadant Inc. 4.76% 3% -4.06% 9.63% -2.29% 14.73% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Kadant Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Kadant Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Kadant Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. Kadant Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadant Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that Kadant Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kadant Inc.’s peers are 33.94% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

Kadant Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kadant Inc.’s peers beat Kadant Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.