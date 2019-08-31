Kadant Inc. (KAI) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Comparison side by side

Both Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant Inc. 88 1.37 N/A 5.22 17.91 Eaton Corporation plc 80 1.53 N/A 5.03 16.33

In table 1 we can see Kadant Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Corporation plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Kadant Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Kadant Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Eaton Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6% Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

Kadant Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Eaton Corporation plc’s 1.43 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kadant Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Kadant Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kadant Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Corporation plc 0 1 4 2.80

Kadant Inc. has a 33.67% upside potential and a consensus target price of $110. Eaton Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $91.4 average target price and a 13.23% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kadant Inc. seems more appealing than Eaton Corporation plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kadant Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 81.4%. 2.8% are Kadant Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadant Inc. 4.76% 3% -4.06% 9.63% -2.29% 14.73% Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71%

For the past year Kadant Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Corporation plc.

Summary

Kadant Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Eaton Corporation plc.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.