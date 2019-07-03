Kadant Inc. (KAI) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Comparison side by side

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant Inc. 88 1.56 N/A 5.22 16.70 Continental Materials Corporation 17 0.16 N/A -3.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kadant Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6% Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -7.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.13 beta indicates that Kadant Inc. is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Continental Materials Corporation on the other hand, has 0.86 beta which makes it 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kadant Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Continental Materials Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Continental Materials Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kadant Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kadant Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Continental Materials Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Kadant Inc.’s consensus price target is $110, while its potential upside is 20.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kadant Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 16.9% respectively. 2.6% are Kadant Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.6% of Continental Materials Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadant Inc. -0.89% -6.72% -0.38% -15.1% -7.94% 7.02% Continental Materials Corporation -2.15% -2.67% 25.95% 13.75% -5.67% 68.35%

For the past year Kadant Inc. was less bullish than Continental Materials Corporation.

Summary

Kadant Inc. beats Continental Materials Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.