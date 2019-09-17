K3 Capital Group Plc (LON:K3C) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed by finnCap; Full House Resorts Has 0.78 Sentiment

Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.60, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 7 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 9 reduced and sold stock positions in Full House Resorts Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 10.86 million shares, up from 10.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Full House Resorts Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

K3 Capital Group Plc (LON:K3C) stock “Corporate” was reconfirmed by finnCap in an analyst report revealed on 17 September.

The stock decreased 8.82% or GBX 14.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 145.9. About 172,484 shares traded or 305.63% up from the average. K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

K3 Capital Group Plc engages in the business sales and brokerage business in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 61.58 million GBP. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; firm sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 46,138 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) has declined 37.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. for 1.12 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 1.30 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.1% invested in the company for 140,515 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Fairpointe Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 223,232 shares.

Analysts await Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. FLL’s profit will be $1.89 million for 6.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Full House Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $51.53 million. The firm owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and 2 casino bars. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 807 slot and video poker machines, 12 table games, a steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets.

