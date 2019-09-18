K12 (LRN) Holder Columbus Circle Investors Upped Position; Silverback Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by $1.03 Million as Market Value Rose

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 54,556 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 67.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 21,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The hedge fund held 52,321 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, up from 31,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 74,415 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $906 MILLION TO $912 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – Hero K12 Is Finalist in SIIA CODiE Awards for Innovation, Effective K-12 Education Technology; 16/03/2018 – Beíjing Royal School Extends Partnership with K12 Inc; 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 with Revenues of $232.9 Million; 30/05/2018 – Insight School of Kansas to Celebrate Class of 2018 on June 2; 13/03/2018 – Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Opens Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year; 16/05/2018 – Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 18/04/2018 – Twenty Years of Educational Excellence With AristotleInsight::K12; 29/05/2018 – Colorado Preparatory Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018 on June 1; 14/05/2018 – Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy to Celebrate Record Number of Graduates on May 19

More notable recent K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “2019-2020 School Year Underway at Colorado Preparatory Academy – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Insight School of Washington Students Log On for the New Year – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Online School Year Underway at iQ Academy California â€“ Los Angeles – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining K12 Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LRN) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insight School of Minnesota Students Log on for the New Year September 9 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 30,424 shares to 59,796 shares, valued at $43.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 46,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,626 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold LRN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 34.25 million shares or 1.49% more from 33.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Llc invested in 0.19% or 13,526 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 63,945 shares. Fairfax Ltd Can holds 0.04% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 33,133 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 239,531 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 32,766 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 63,883 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Century holds 0.01% or 222,377 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De stated it has 79 shares. Huntington Bank stated it has 1 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com holds 0.04% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) or 120,000 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.63M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 219,432 shares. The Illinois-based Grp Inc One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Aperio Gp Inc Limited holds 0% or 12,997 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.02% or 10,728 shares.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Alteryx, Comstock Resources, and MagnaChip Semiconductor Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MagnaChip Semiconductor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “MagnaChip (MX) Raises Q2 Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MagnaChip Surpasses the 500 Million Milestone in Cumulative Shipments of Display Driver ICs for OLED Screens – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.92 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.80 million shares to 7.93 million shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amyris Inc by 1.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Team Inc (Prn).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $57,265 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.03% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 504,800 shares. Cohen Cap Management invested in 0.82% or 340,933 shares. S Squared Technologies Llc stated it has 1.99% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Bridgeway reported 50,000 shares. Pdt Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Moreover, Menta Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 16,115 shares. 3.25M were accumulated by Oaktree Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,327 shares. Proxima Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 5.06% stake. Indexiq Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 171,451 shares. North Run Lp has invested 5.87% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Invesco has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Federated Investors Pa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Clearline Capital LP has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Legal General Public Limited reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).