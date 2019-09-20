K12 Inc. (LRN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of K12 Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of K12 Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have K12 Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K12 Inc. 0.00% 7.20% 5.50% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares K12 Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio K12 Inc. N/A 31 28.51 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

K12 Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio K12 Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for K12 Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score K12 Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is 9.63%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of K12 Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) K12 Inc. -2.86% -0.43% -1.16% -0.27% 81.35% 20.41% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year K12 Inc. has weaker performance than K12 Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of K12 Inc. are 3.5 and 3.4. Competitively, K12 Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. K12 Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than K12 Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

K12 Inc. is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.05. Competitively, K12 Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

K12 Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors K12 Inc.’s competitors beat K12 Inc.

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; and PEAK, a proprietary software system designed to manage in a single-user interface, multiple, and independent online school-based functions. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual online courses directly to families who desire to educate their children outside of the traditional public school system or to supplement their childÂ’s existing public school education without the aid of an online teacher. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.