K12 Inc. (LRN) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) Comparing side by side

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K12 Inc. 31 1.05 N/A 1.05 28.51 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 7 0.53 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights K12 Inc. and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us K12 Inc. and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K12 Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 5.5% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.05 shows that K12 Inc. is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

K12 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. K12 Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given K12 Inc. and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score K12 Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s potential upside is 84.87% and its average target price is $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both K12 Inc. and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 99.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of K12 Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) K12 Inc. -2.86% -0.43% -1.16% -0.27% 81.35% 20.41% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 1.74% 5.22% -21.79% -42.98% -8.59% -33.97%

For the past year K12 Inc. has 20.41% stronger performance while Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has -33.97% weaker performance.

Summary

K12 Inc. beats Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company on 8 of the 9 factors.

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; and PEAK, a proprietary software system designed to manage in a single-user interface, multiple, and independent online school-based functions. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual online courses directly to families who desire to educate their children outside of the traditional public school system or to supplement their childÂ’s existing public school education without the aid of an online teacher. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers. It primarily delivers kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) education content. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment offers various comprehensive curriculum programs that focus on reading, literature and language arts, mathematics, science, world languages, and social studies for the pre-K-12 market; and comprehensive intervention solutions for assisting English language learners, as well as products providing incremental instruction in a particular subject area. It also provides professional books and developmental resources to pre-K-12 teachers; and consulting services, such as learning resources that are supported with professional development in classroom assessment, digital implementation, teacher effectiveness, and high-impact leadership. In addition, this segment offers district and state level solutions focused on cognitive and formative assessment tools, and platform solutions; sells educational solutions; and provides early learning services. The Trade Publishing segment develops, markets, and sells consumer books in print and digital format, as well as licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses. This segment provides a library of general interest, young readers, and reference materials, including adult and childrenÂ’s fiction and non-fiction books. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company serves approximately 50 million students in approximately 150 countries worldwide. The company was formerly known as HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. and changed its name to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company in October 2013. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.