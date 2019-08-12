K12 Inc. (LRN) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Education & Training Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K12 Inc. 32 1.13 N/A 1.05 28.51 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of K12 Inc. and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K12 Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 5.5% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Liquidity

K12 Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. K12 Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.6% of K12 Inc. shares and 12.4% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares. K12 Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.77% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) K12 Inc. -2.86% -0.43% -1.16% -0.27% 81.35% 20.41% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. -3.26% 1.71% -17.57% -21.59% -64.04% -27.67%

For the past year K12 Inc. has 20.41% stronger performance while Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. has -27.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors K12 Inc. beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; and PEAK, a proprietary software system designed to manage in a single-user interface, multiple, and independent online school-based functions. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual online courses directly to families who desire to educate their children outside of the traditional public school system or to supplement their childÂ’s existing public school education without the aid of an online teacher. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.