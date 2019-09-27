Jw Asset Management Lowered Position in Antares Pharma (ATRS) by $4.62 Million as Stock Rose; Horizon Investments Holding in Skyworks Solutions Com (SWKS) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Jw Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jw Asset Management Llc sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 380,524 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jw Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 1.00 million shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN’T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 16/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204824 Company: ANTARES PHARMA INC; 13/03/2018 Antares Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 10/04/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 22/04/2018 – DJ Antares Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRS)

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (SWKS) by 1333.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 43,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 47,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 3,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 2.80 million shares traded or 54.68% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Antares Pharma: It’s The Business Model, Stupid – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Antares Pharma Partner Teva Announces Commercial Availability of Generic Epipen® – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Orphan Drug Designation for the Treatment of Ectopic Pregnancy With Methotrexate – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold ATRS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 58.77 million shares or 8.58% less from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 11,255 shares. 275,000 were reported by Brown Advisory Secs Llc. Monarch Prns Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 111,050 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Grp Inc has 102,840 shares. 104,068 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 30,401 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 265,000 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% stake. Prudential invested in 18,530 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc accumulated 30,554 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrow Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 14,000 shares. 14,250 are owned by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. 380,524 are held by Jw Asset Management Limited Company. Essex Mngmt Co Limited Com holds 791,313 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Jw Asset Management Llc, which manages about $372.23 million and $186.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 2.94M shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $68.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) by 53,731 shares to 7,338 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 4,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,613 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Sp 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY).

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things Investors Need to Know Ahead of Skyworks’ Earnings Report – Motley Fool” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks: Undervalued Without 5G – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.