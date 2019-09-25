Jw Asset Management Holding in Antares Pharma (ATRS) Cut as Share Price Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Has Boosted by Salzhauer Michael

Jw Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jw Asset Management Llc sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 380,524 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jw Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $588.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 578,898 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD; 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 13/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Update Regarding the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED; 13/03/2018 Antares Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 2c

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 38,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.48M, up from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 7.48 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – LONZA GROUP AG LONN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 295 FROM SFR 285; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan for Argentina project review; 09/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MARFRIG SAYS HIRED JP MORGAN TO HELP IT SELL FOOD COMPANY KEYSTONE; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FY2018 FIRMWIDE EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 20%; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 09/05/2018 – SURVEYMONKEY INC HIRES JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N TO LEAD PREPARATIONS FOR AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,494 shares to 14,406 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verity Asset Management invested in 1,848 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 24,727 shares. Moreover, Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,734 shares. Vestor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.78% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 140,833 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited owns 341,267 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Finemark Comml Bank Trust has invested 1.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Overbrook Mngmt Corp holds 98,263 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation owns 905,432 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Baltimore holds 1.77% or 93,772 shares. Smithfield Tru Com invested in 30,397 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Matrix Asset Advsrs holds 4.97% or 250,808 shares. 9,288 are owned by Atwood Palmer Incorporated. Barr E S & has 2.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 14,253 are owned by Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold ATRS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 58.77 million shares or 8.58% less from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Lc reported 10,455 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Zuckerman Inv Group Limited invested 0.07% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 50,084 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prns Incorporated holds 12,612 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.09M shares. 215,021 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.63M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny accumulated 0% or 51,367 shares. 11,255 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Proshare Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Voya Inv Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 342,828 shares. Next Grp holds 0% or 851 shares.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Jw Asset Management Llc, which manages about $372.23 million and $186.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 2.94M shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $68.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.