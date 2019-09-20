Jw Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Antares Pharma (ATRS) by $4.62 Million; Harber Asset Management Has Raised Its Ebay (EBAY) Position

Jw Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jw Asset Management Llc sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 380,524 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jw Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $590.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 1.23 million shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 16/04/2018 – Antares Capital Appoints New Heads of Sponsor Coverage and Asset Management, Funding; 10/04/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 40,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 330,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04 million, up from 289,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 4.01M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018

Jw Asset Management Llc, which manages about $372.23 million and $186.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 2.94M shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $68.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ATRS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 58.77 million shares or 8.58% less from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,500 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Zuckerman Invest Grp Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,000 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% or 278,500 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 184,131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fosun Int Ltd has 0.17% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Principal Financial Gru reported 60,709 shares stake. Jw Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.67% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Raymond James has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 41,416 shares. Perkins Mgmt has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Aperio Limited Liability has 14,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 30,401 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 684,437 shares. Next Group accumulated 0% or 851 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.95 million shares.

