Jw Asset Management Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $2.03 Million; As Aecom (ACM) Stock Rose, Holder Luminus Management Has Decreased by $20.02 Million Its Holding

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 541,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 4.69M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.35 million, down from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 473,228 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 24/04/2018 – AECOM and Asia Society launch second year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow’s Cities Together; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 09/03/2018 – Aecom Wins $961 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, ISSUING NEW $600 MLN TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WITH A TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2025; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower

Jw Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jw Asset Management Llc sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.13M, down from 19,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jw Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PARTNERSHIP FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 7.93 million shares to 10.70M shares, valued at $31.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $126.63 million for 11.41 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ACM shares while 69 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

