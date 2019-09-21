Jw Asset Management Has Decreased Its Antares Pharma (ATRS) Position by $4.62 Million; Market Value Rose; Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Market Value Declined While Boothbay Fund Management Raised Holding by $314,442

Jw Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jw Asset Management Llc sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 380,524 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jw Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $575.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 1.37 million shares traded or 14.29% up from the average. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 08/05/2018 – Antares Capital Middle Market Dealmakers Survey Finds Continued Economic Optimism Mixed with Growing Caution; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third Installment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA: FDA GRANTS XYOSTED PDUFA DATE SEPT. 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED; 16/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204824 Company: ANTARES PHARMA INC; 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 67.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 11,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 28,782 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789,000, up from 17,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 916,247 shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ATRS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 58.77 million shares or 8.58% less from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Holdg Incorporated holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 15,418 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc reported 1.95M shares. 30,000 were reported by M&T Bancshares Corporation. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd reported 30,554 shares stake. Charles Schwab Management owns 925,154 shares. Peconic Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 210,995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 13,660 shares. Jw Asset Ltd Company holds 0.67% or 380,524 shares in its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.36% or 791,313 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invs Limited Co has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Vanguard Grp reported 7.42M shares stake. Invesco owns 351,440 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning owns 13,500 shares.

Jw Asset Management Llc, which manages about $372.23 million and $186.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 2.94 million shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $68.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WRI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 95.51 million shares or 5.66% less from 101.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited has 0.2% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 159,840 shares. 21,083 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Colony Group Limited Liability Co reported 10,349 shares stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn stated it has 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Profund Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 17,959 shares. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 6,485 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 33,824 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America invested in 43,931 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd reported 27,012 shares. Security Research And Mngmt reported 1.32M shares stake. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.1% or 130,653 shares. Anchor Capital Llc reported 11,370 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,495 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 280,079 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 12,110 shares to 13,414 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 6,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,170 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put).