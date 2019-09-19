Jw Asset Management Decreased Position in Antares Pharma (ATRS) as Stock Price Rose; Akre Capital Management Holding in Primo Wtr (PRMW) Has Upped by $2.29 Million as Share Value Declined

Jw Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jw Asset Management Llc sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 380,524 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jw Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $593.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 569,238 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Antares CLO 2018-1, Ltd.; Publishes New Issue Report; 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Antares Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRS); 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50 million, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 121,096 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Antares Pharma Reports First Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Antares Pharma to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Antares Pharma: It’s The Business Model, Stupid – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Antares Pharma Stock Dropped And What Is The Likely Outcome – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Antares Pharma Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Jw Asset Management Llc, which manages about $372.23 million and $186.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 2.94M shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $68.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold ATRS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 58.77 million shares or 8.58% less from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Lc invested in 791,313 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) or 18,530 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Monarch Prtn Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 570,562 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 14,250 shares. Avenir owns 0.1% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 286,097 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Goldman Sachs Group reported 170,585 shares stake. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Sectoral Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bankshares has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 10.90 million shares. Barclays Plc owns 124,271 shares.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Mills David J, worth $11,500. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $17,171 was made by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9. Battle Emma S. had bought 409 shares worth $4,990 on Monday, August 12. $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Cates Susan E. on Wednesday, August 21.