Jw Asset Management Decreased Its Antares Pharma (ATRS) Holding; Horizon Pharma Has 0.04 Sentiment

Horizon Pharma Inc (HZNP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.95, from 1.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 8 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 197 reduced and sold their equity positions in Horizon Pharma Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.39 million shares, down from 151.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Horizon Pharma Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 1 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 195 Reduced: 2 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Jw Asset Management Llc decreased Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) stake by 80.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jw Asset Management Llc sold 1.54M shares as Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)’s stock rose 16.42%. The Jw Asset Management Llc holds 380,524 shares with $1.25M value, down from 1.92M last quarter. Antares Pharma Inc now has $593.55 million valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 195,061 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 10/04/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Antares Capital Middle Market Dealmakers Survey Finds Continued Economic Optimism Mixed with Growing Caution; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN’T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Antares CLO 2018-1, Ltd.; Publishes New Issue Report; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Antares Pharma to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Loss-Making Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 265% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold ATRS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 58.77 million shares or 8.58% less from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Broadfin Capital Ltd reported 1.74M shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability reported 16,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 201,896 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel invested in 0.08% or 60,000 shares. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Proshare Advsrs Llc reported 15,295 shares. New York-based Armistice Capital Limited Co has invested 1.24% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 142,607 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.95 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.42% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 2.07 million shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Com invested in 0% or 570,562 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 120,944 shares. Jefferies Gp accumulated 0% or 53,000 shares. Jw Asset Mgmt Lc owns 380,524 shares.

Jabodon Pt Co holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for 187,808 shares. Knott David M owns 50,046 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castleark Management Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 362,980 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 15,202 shares.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 26.15% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.65 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $89.50M for 13.81 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.94 billion. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. It has a 75.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 137,468 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi