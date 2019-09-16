Jvl Advisors Trimmed Encana (ECA) Stake; Cerecor (CERC) SI Increased By 63.61%

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) had an increase of 63.61% in short interest. CERC’s SI was 478,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 63.61% from 292,700 shares previously. With 159,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC)’s short sellers to cover CERC’s short positions. It closed at $3.57 lastly. It is down 8.41% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CERC News: 02/04/2018 – CERECOR INC CERC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $15 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Cerecor 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cerecor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERC); 28/03/2018 – CERECOR NAMES FORMER SUCAMPO CEO PETER GREENLEAF AS CEO; 28/03/2018 – Cerecor: President and COO Robert Moscato Has Resigned; 02/04/2018 – Cerecor 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/05/2018 – CERECOR – PROJECTS 2018 ADJ EBITDA TO BE ABOUT BREAK-EVEN; 28/03/2018 – Cerecor Appoints Peter Greenleaf as CEO; 28/03/2018 Cerecor Appoints Peter Greenleaf as Chief Executive Officer; 28/03/2018 – CERECOR – GREENLEAF MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF SUCAMPO PHARMACEUTICALS

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 49.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 2.28M shares as Encana Corp (ECA)’s stock declined 31.69%. The Jvl Advisors Llc holds 2.35 million shares with $12.05M value, down from 4.63M last quarter. Encana Corp now has $7.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 19.58% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 64.11 million shares traded or 176.33% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $216.08 million for 8.88 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Encana Corporation Should Focus on its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Encana (ECA) Names Michael McAllister President – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Rite Aid Stock the Best Play Under $6? – Investorplace.com” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Encana has $11 highest and $400 lowest target. $7’s average target is 23.24% above currents $5.68 stock price. Encana had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company has market cap of $167.66 million. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder , as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. It currently has negative earnings. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy.

More notable recent Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cerecor Receives Fast Track Designation from FDA for CERC-802 for the Treatment of Mannose-Phosphate Isomerase Deficiency – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: CERC, ALC, ALT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC), A Stock That Climbed 42% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cerecor Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CERC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.