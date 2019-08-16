Jvl Advisors Stake in Wpx Energy (WPX) Has Lifted by $3.54 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Shareholder Envestnet Asset Management Raised Stake

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 25.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 19,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 93,163 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, up from 73,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 55,205 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 2.14 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 24,900 shares to 71,832 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osi Etf Tr by 147,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 915,683 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FJP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 174,974 shares. M&T State Bank, a New York-based fund reported 21,757 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 16,921 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 5,677 shares. Secor Advisors Limited Partnership owns 74,064 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Bogle Invest LP De holds 0.06% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 15,052 shares. City Holdings reported 0% stake. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.04% or 84,791 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co accumulated 970,326 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Riverhead Mngmt Lc reported 19,744 shares stake. Envestnet Asset has 93,163 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 211,643 shares. Bright Rock Management Lc has invested 0.49% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Sg Americas Limited Liability accumulated 7,932 shares. Whittier Trust invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).