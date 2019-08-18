Jvl Advisors Raised Holding in Encana (ECA) by $10.94 Million as Stock Value Declined; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Natus Medical Del (BABY) Position by $3.29 Million; Stock Value Rose

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51M, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 24.92 million shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (BABY) by 89.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 131,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.19% . The hedge fund held 14,800 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376,000, down from 146,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 12/03/2018 natus medical incorporated dba excel-tec | grass twin | K173690 | 03/09/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 18/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” DORIS ENGIBOUS AND ROBERT WEISS ON WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY; 23/04/2018 – Natus Confirms Receipt of Notice of Voce Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates to Replace 50% of the Natus Bd; 07/05/2018 – VOCE CATALYST PARTNERS LP URGES NATUS MEDICAL INC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE ON APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Natus Medical; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL BABY.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.60 TO $1.65; 23/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC IS SEEKING TO REMOVE CHAIRMAN OF NATUS BOARD & REPLACE HIM WITH A THIRD CANDIDATE; 30/05/2018 – NATUS SAYS TO CONTINUE ‘DISCIPLINED & SUCCESSFUL’ M&A STRATEGY; 19/03/2018 – natus medical incorporated dba excel-tec | natus neuroworks | K180421 | 03/14/2018 |

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 151,935 shares to 515,235 shares, valued at $41.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 518,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BABY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.84 million shares or 3.42% less from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 352,184 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 887,674 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 1,120 shares. Teton Advsr, New York-based fund reported 19,200 shares. 1,752 are owned by First Mercantile Tru. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv holds 0.01% or 8,406 shares in its portfolio. 14,800 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. Rutabaga Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc Ma accumulated 478,442 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 562,626 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Diamond Hill Cap Management has invested 0.05% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 156,893 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2,718 activity.

