Jvl Advisors Raised Encana (ECA) Stake by $10.94 Million as Valuation Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Upped Position

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 94,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 576,810 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.61M, up from 482,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 11.93 million shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51M, up from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 41.08 million shares traded or 73.59% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,884 are owned by Family Firm. Fin Consulate Inc reported 14,225 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.81% or 80,396 shares in its portfolio. Holt Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Lp holds 0.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 19,974 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd holds 0.64% or 19,157 shares in its portfolio. 21,423 are held by Tirschwell Loewy. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 14,323 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 46,420 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Iowa Bancorporation, Iowa-based fund reported 57,813 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 123,108 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,184 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0.58% or 158,350 shares in its portfolio. Clarkston Cap Partners Lc has 4,551 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blb&B accumulated 159,745 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Lc reported 10,118 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,400 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE) by 54,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,823 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

