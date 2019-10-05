Jvl Advisors Lowered Holding in Encana (ECA) by $11.40 Million; Oarsman Capital Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $402,597; Stock Value Declined

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 49.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 2.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 2.35M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05 million, down from 4.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 18.82M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 31,103 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 20,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Capital Management holds 0.57% or 25,697 shares in its portfolio. Shelton invested in 0.12% or 52,540 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2% or 78,379 shares in its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management accumulated 1.19% or 39,396 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rhumbline Advisers reported 2.34M shares stake. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 193,783 shares. 8,000 were reported by Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv. Aureus Asset Management Ltd reported 26,596 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.33% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Ltd stated it has 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Counselors reported 314,079 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cap Investment Counsel, North Carolina-based fund reported 55,527 shares. 418,617 were accumulated by Zacks Mngmt.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $208.36M for 6.94 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.