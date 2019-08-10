Jvl Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $3.54 Million; Puzo Michael J Has Increased Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 8.92M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 21,253 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 18,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $153.49. About 814,970 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,340 shares to 48,792 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,748 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rockwell Automation Pressured As Short-Cycle Headwinds Spread – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is ABB a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lonza Selects Rockwell Automation for Digital Transformation of Pharmaceutical Operations – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.47% or 6,000 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp Inc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Franklin Res Inc holds 0.15% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 22,353 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Aviance Cap Prtn Ltd Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ing Groep Nv has 8,705 shares. Wesbanco State Bank invested in 0.09% or 10,806 shares. Saturna, Washington-based fund reported 300,000 shares. Moreover, Commerce Bancshares has 0.05% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Automobile Association holds 0.11% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 245,811 shares. Bokf Na invested in 3,585 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amica Mutual Company holds 4,229 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested in 0.25% or 5,036 shares. Moreover, Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,782 shares.