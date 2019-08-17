Jvl Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $3.54 Million as Share Price Declined; Black Diamond Capital Management Stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Has Upped by $433,845 as Market Valuation Rose

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 39,269 shares traded or 137.82% up from the average. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 5.98 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.82 million shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Co accumulated 80,143 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 2,921 shares. 1.98M are held by Second Curve Capital Lc. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,200 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 90,124 shares. Continental Advsrs Ltd Co invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 2.00 million shares. Barclays Plc owns 34,846 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Denali Limited Liability invested in 0% or 550 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 23,500 shares. Leisure Cap holds 53,158 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS).

More notable recent Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CPS Announces $254.4 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CPS Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:CPSS – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why MoneyGram is Down Nearly 80% in a Year: What’s Further? – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.