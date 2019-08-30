Jvl Advisors Increased Position in Encana (ECA) as Market Valuation Declined; Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Cut Its Stake in Honeywell International (HON) as Market Valuation Rose

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 1.31M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51M, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 14.16M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 137,507 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cumberland Advsrs Inc owns 0.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,470 shares. Bartlett And Llc owns 10,440 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 23,816 shares. Torray Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 6,847 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Services holds 239,370 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cadence Comml Bank Na stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested in 1.31% or 11,778 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 1,465 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.35% or 5.11M shares in its portfolio. Addenda reported 41,506 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.6% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pioneer Trust State Bank N A Or reported 2.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

