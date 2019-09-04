Jvl Advisors Holding In Encana (ECA) Was Lifted; As Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Market Valuation Declined, Ares Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 100.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.26 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 292,420 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51 million, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 18.18M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Rite Aid Stock the Best Play Under $6? – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Big Upside Potential Seen for These 5 Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co by 1.72M shares to 380,555 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 200,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,928 shares, and cut its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Moody’s Downgrades Acadia’s (ACHC) Outlook, Affirms Ratings – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Video Breakdown Gives Skewed Viewpoint For Future Of Acadia Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Avoid Acadia Healthcare Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.